Countdown to Christmas Day Our Holiday Gift Guide: Map The Song Of Your Life

Every year people panic to find the perfect gift. We at T2C have been collecting idea’s all year long to bring you the perfect gift guide at all price levels. When you’re at the end of your rope trying to find the perfect Christmas present this year, come to this guide for some great suggestions.

How do you hold onto the magic from your birthday, opening night, wedding day? One way is by seeing beautiful reminders from that day. For your anniversary, give your spouse something that will remind you both of the day you said, “I do.”

Besides the lyrics, special words or whatever you want to say a night sky spiral print will be printed showing the star map, alignment of the stars and constellations from your special day. This is mostly used for weddings, but why not a birthday or show opening. Personally I think it is an amazing gift at $58 unframed and $134 framed.

Free proofs are provided as well as quick edits to make sure you love your design before it’s printed. 

To personalize your night sky spiral print, click here. Have a question, you can message here: https://etsy.me/2ZfbIOS

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

