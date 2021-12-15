MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Countdown to Christmas Day Our Holiday Gift Guide: Musical TP

Every year people panic to find the perfect gift. We at T2C have been collecting idea’s all year long to bring you the perfect gift guide at all price levels. When you’re at the end of your rope trying to find the perfect Christmas present this year, come to this guide for some great suggestions.

🎄 Unroll the festive spirit this holiday season 🎄

If a singing greeting card for your bathroom when you get Jingle Rolls ($29.99).

This unforgettable bundle includes:

  • Frustration-free gift box (no need for wasteful wrapping paper)
  • Decor enhancing tree-shaped display
  • Musical greeting (activated when box opens)
  • 6 rolls featuring unique caroler characters

The box features 6 rolls of magical tree-free bath tissue, disguised as carolers that will serenade your giftee. 

What song do the caROLLers sing? None other than a custom cover of Jingle Bells, but with Bim Bam Boo’s signature twist. Recorded in the same studio in Minneapolis, MN that Prince allegedly recorded the Bat Man soundtrack, this track features the voice of the founder!

Because she sleighs as much as Jingle Rolls does! Let’s be real, after 2020, we all know the real way to say “I love you” is with toilet paper. So why not wish that special someone Merry Christmas with singing TP! 

An added plus is each box saves 9 lbs of virgin-forest from getting flushed down the toilet, is plastic-free and features 100% carbon-neutral delivery. 

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

