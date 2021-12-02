Countdown to Christmas Day Our Holiday Gift Guide: Own A Piece Of History

Every year people panic to find the perfect gift. We at T2C have been collecting idea’s all year long to bring you the perfect gift guide at all price levels. When you’re at the end of your rope trying to find the perfect Christmas present this year, come to this guide for some great suggestions.

This is the perfect conversation piece. Slip these sparkling earrings ($98) on and you might hear the clink of champagne glasses as a big-band orchestra strikes up a tune. John Wind has captured all the art deco glamour of New York’s iconic Waldorf-Astoria hotel by going to the source. When the landmark closed for renovations in 2017, he salvaged one of its opulent chandeliers and transformed it into one-of-a-kind jewelry. These slender shoulder-dusters feature glittering crystals from the luxe light fixture, along with gold-plated posts and tassels that John designed to evoke the hotel’s sophisticated style. John includes a certificate of authenticity with each pair, but you’ll only have to look—and perhaps listen—to know these are the real deal. Handmade in Pennsylvania.