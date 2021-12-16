Countdown to Christmas Day Our Holiday Gift Guide: Rummikub

Every year people panic to find the perfect gift. We at T2C have been collecting idea’s all year long to bring you the perfect gift guide at all price levels. When you’re at the end of your rope trying to find the perfect Christmas present this year, come to this guide for some great suggestions.

We discovered this last Thanksgiving and when ever friends come over we spend hours upon hours playing Rummikub ($24.48). It is addicting. Rummikub is a tile-based game for 2 to 6 players, combining elements of the card game rummy and mahjong. There are 106 tiles in the game, including 104 numbered tiles (valued 1 to 13 in four different colors, two copies of each) and two jokers. Players have 14 or 16 tiles initially and take turns putting down tiles from their racks into sets (groups or runs) of at least three, drawing a tile if they cannot play. An important feature of the game is that players can work with the tiles that have already been played.

I am looking forward to the holidays for the competition to begin.