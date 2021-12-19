MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Countdown to Christmas Day Our Holiday Gift Guide: Send A Meal

Countdown to Christmas Day Our Holiday Gift Guide: Send A Meal

Every year people panic to find the perfect gift. We at T2C have been collecting idea’s all year long to bring you the perfect gift guide at all price levels. When you’re at the end of your rope trying to find the perfect Christmas present this year, come to this guide for some great suggestions.

With Covid-19, Delta and Mutated Omicron Variant quarantining people and canceling their holidays, the best gift this year is to send packages of cheer. There are several ways to do this but here at t2c we like sendameal.com.

We love the Prime Rib Beef Stroganoff with Spaetzle ($29.99 for 2)

Oven Ready Meals Sampler ($179.00) for 4

These delicious oven ready and slow cooker favorites are simple to prepare and can serve your family in minutes. Traditional meals, with little to no prep,  make dinner time a breeze. Send as a gift or make dinner easy at home. Included are five easy oven ready meals. Each oven ready meal serves 4.

This meal includes the following:

   1 Oven Ready Chicken & Dumplings
   2 Oven Ready Meat Lover’s Lasagna
   1 Oven Ready Lemon Chicken with Orzo
   1 Oven Ready Rigatoni ala Vodka with Pancetta
   2 Beef Shepherd’s Pie
   1 (4 pack) Mini Cheesecake Sampler

This Christmas Holiday Dinner for four is a voucher ($159.99). Your gift recipient will receive an elegant voucher with a list of four holiday dinner options to choose from. Click Here To View the Voucher.

Your recipient will be able to order Turkey, Ham, Shrimp or Filet Mignon. That’s just the beginning. When they login to redeem their voucher, a beautifully prepared dessert will come to complete their wonderful meal. This purchase gives them the option to choose the meal they want, and be able to select a delivery date convenient for their schedule.

sendameal.com prices include shipping

                                                                                           

