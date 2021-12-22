MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Countdown to Christmas Day Our Holiday Gift Guide: The Comfy Pajama’s and Bed Wear

Every year people panic to find the perfect gift. We at T2C have been collecting idea’s all year long to bring you the perfect gift guide at all price levels. When you’re at the end of your rope trying to find the perfect Christmas present this year, come to this guide for some great suggestions.

Oprah described Cozy Earth’s bamboo sheets ($239.25) as “the softest EVER.” She also named the bamboo pajamas ($131.25) and joggers as some of her favorites the past two years. They are not inexpensive, but when you are sick, you need material that makes you feel better. With breathable and moisture-wicking fabric that feels degrees cooler than cotton you will never worry about hot flashes again or sweat to death with a fever. The premium 100% viscose from bamboo fabric that feels like a cloud, you are sure to dream some amazing dreams.

