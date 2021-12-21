Countdown to Christmas Day Our Holiday Gift Guide: The Gift of a Meal and Company

Every year people panic to find the perfect gift. We at T2C have been collecting idea’s all year long to bring you the perfect gift guide at all price levels. When you’re at the end of your rope trying to find the perfect Christmas present this year, come to this guide for some great suggestions.

With COVID, Delta and Omicron running rapid many will be spending Christmas isolated. Find their favorite restaurant and order them a dinner for 1, 2 or how many are sick in their family for Christmas Eve or Christmas. Have it delivered and zoom while they are eating. Sometimes the best gifts are done together and are just a matter of thought.