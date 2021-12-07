Countdown to Christmas Day Our Holiday Gift Guide: The Gift of Seeing and Giving

Every year people panic to find the perfect gift. We at T2C have been collecting idea’s all year long to bring you the perfect gift guide at all price levels. When you’re at the end of your rope trying to find the perfect Christmas present this year, come to this guide for some great suggestions.

In 2020, Broadway artists came together virtually, to prove: we don’t have to be together.

The Nice List is on Broadway On Demand, and your watching it helps those in need this holiday season! Just donate-what-you-can and not only do you get the show but 100% of the proceeds will benefit FEEDING AMERICA.

The Nice List is a play that wants to “celebrate the power of the human spirit as we come together for the happiest time of the year”. Here James Monroe Iglehart, who won a Tony as the Genie in Aladdin, plays Santa. He is joined by his team of elves. Head elf is “Chestnut” played by Telly Leung (Aladdin, Allegiance). Julia Mattison (Godspell) is the “questionably” positive Crumpet, Ann Harada (Avenue Q, Seussical) as Raisin who leans more toward the naughty side. Then there’s “Toot Toot” Cookie, portrayed by Jennifer Barnhart (Avenue Q, Sesame Street), Nick Kohn as Fruitcake (Avenue Q, The Buddy Holly Story) and Gumdrop, Don Darryl Rivera (Iago in Broadway’s Aladdin) running low on Christmas spirit. With all the Christmas chaos will the Elves who have been put in charge learn Santa’s lessons as “The Nice List” is saved leaving us all with the feeling that we should live our lives like it’s “Always a Holiday” every day.

The Elves in our story are just like the millions of employees and families right now that are navigating the world working remotely, communicating in new ways and discovering that the power of empathy and laughter through music can bring us comfort in these challenging times.

The Nice List is directed by Alan Muraoka (Sesame Street, Avenue Q), with the book and lyrics by Phoebe Kreutz (The Pizza Underground, Awesomer and Awesomer), 6 original songs by Gary Adler (Drama Desk nominated for Altar Boyz), choreography by the incomparable Michael Mindlin (Hamilton, Aladdin), toys, gadgets and props by the propstar herself Kathy Fabian (A Christmas Carol, Pretty Woman) with costumes by Sesame Street’s designer himself Brian Hemesath and all under the watchful eye and guidance of the general manager Joey Monda who is a partner in Sing Out Louise! Productions (Hadestown).