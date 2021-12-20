MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

Countdown to Christmas Day Our Holiday Gift Guide: The Gift of Show

Countdown to Christmas Day Our Holiday Gift Guide: The Gift of Show

Every year people panic to find the perfect gift. We at T2C have been collecting idea’s all year long to bring you the perfect gift guide at all price levels. When you’re at the end of your rope trying to find the perfect Christmas present this year, come to this guide for some great suggestions.

Right now recommending shows is really hard because I seriously at this point do not think its safe but there are some wonderful pieces out there.

First Cheek To Cheek: Irving Berlin In Hollywood at the York Theatre with melody, entertainment and charmed with a brilliantly done homage to Irving Berlin. This is a gem of a show. At St. Jean’s, 150 East 76th Street, between Lexington and Third Avenue. Until January 2nd.

Reza Salazar, Kara Young, Ron Cephas and Edmund Donovan Photo by Joan Marcus

Clyde’s where Hope is Served Up With Heart and Soul.  Second Stage production at the Helen Hayes Theatre, 240 W. 44th St. until January 16th.

The Delightful Mrs. Doubtfire wins over the audiences as I witnessed while leaving the theater. As for the negative Grinch’s who don’t believe in old fashion musicals and entertainment…. Bah Humbug. There is finally a family friendly show back on Broadway. At the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, 124 W. 43rd St.

The Lehman Trilogy New York, N.Y. September 24, 2021 Photo Credit: Julieta Cervantes

The Lehman Trilogy, one of the best plays not only of the year but the decade. Sam Mendes makes us feel as if this is a living novel and brings out the best in his actors. His construction makes us want to know more, not less. If you thought you knew about these brothers think again! Nederlander Theater, 208 West 41st Street until January 2, 2022

Related Items
Broadway

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Broadway

Theatre News: Broadway Shows Close Due to COVID, Jagged Little Pill, Trevor and Skelton Crew

Suzanna BowlingDecember 21, 2021
Read More

Flying Over Sunset Explores

Robert MassimiDecember 19, 2021
Read More
New Years Eve, 2017, Times Square Ball

NYC Shutting Down From COVID, Mutated Omicron Variant and Tuberculosis, Yet The Ball Drop a Go

Suzanna BowlingDecember 18, 2021
Read More

Theatre News: $49 Tickets For The Music Man, Macbeth, New Christine In Phantom, Take Me Out and Sugar Ray Robinson

Suzanna BowlingDecember 18, 2021
Read More

He Says: Company Where Patti LuPone Gets A Standing Ovation

Robert MassimiDecember 17, 2021
Read More

Theatre News: Lady Gaga, Rebecca Luker, Company GMA, COVID Is Shutting Down Broadway, Unvaccinated Kids Are Shut Out and The Business of Broadway

Suzanna BowlingDecember 16, 2021
Read More

He Says: Mrs. Doubtfire on Broadway Tootsies the Same Funny Recycled Pretty Woman Horn

RossDecember 15, 2021
Read More

He Says: Mrs. Doubtfire A Musical That Defies Time

Robert MassimiDecember 14, 2021
Read More

Theatre News: Dear Evan Hansen, Mrs. Doubtfire, Little Shop Of Horrors, Freestyle Love Supreme, Stephen Sondheim and Diana

Suzanna BowlingDecember 13, 2021
Read More