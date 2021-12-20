Countdown to Christmas Day Our Holiday Gift Guide: The Gift of Show

Every year people panic to find the perfect gift. We at T2C have been collecting idea’s all year long to bring you the perfect gift guide at all price levels. When you’re at the end of your rope trying to find the perfect Christmas present this year, come to this guide for some great suggestions.

Right now recommending shows is really hard because I seriously at this point do not think its safe but there are some wonderful pieces out there.

First Cheek To Cheek: Irving Berlin In Hollywood at the York Theatre with melody, entertainment and charmed with a brilliantly done homage to Irving Berlin. This is a gem of a show. At St. Jean’s, 150 East 76th Street, between Lexington and Third Avenue. Until January 2nd.

Reza Salazar, Kara Young, Ron Cephas and Edmund Donovan Photo by Joan Marcus

Clyde’s where Hope is Served Up With Heart and Soul. Second Stage production at the Helen Hayes Theatre, 240 W. 44th St. until January 16th.

The Delightful Mrs. Doubtfire wins over the audiences as I witnessed while leaving the theater. As for the negative Grinch’s who don’t believe in old fashion musicals and entertainment…. Bah Humbug. There is finally a family friendly show back on Broadway. At the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, 124 W. 43rd St.

The Lehman Trilogy New York, N.Y. September 24, 2021 Photo Credit: Julieta Cervantes

The Lehman Trilogy, one of the best plays not only of the year but the decade. Sam Mendes makes us feel as if this is a living novel and brings out the best in his actors. His construction makes us want to know more, not less. If you thought you knew about these brothers think again! Nederlander Theater, 208 West 41st Street until January 2, 2022