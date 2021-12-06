MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Book Reviews

Countdown to Christmas Day Our Holiday Gift Guide: The Gift Of Singing

Countdown to Christmas Day Our Holiday Gift Guide: The Gift Of Singing

Every year people panic to find the perfect gift. We at T2C have been collecting idea’s all year long to bring you the perfect gift guide at all price levels. When you’re at the end of your rope trying to find the perfect Christmas present this year, come to this guide for some great suggestions.

“If you use your voice positively for just one other person, then you’ll have forever impacted the world.”

Sing Like Never Before: A Creative Look at Vocal Technique & Pedagogy for Singers & Voice Teachers ($49.95) by Justin Stoney and illustrator Mark Pate is a creative a fabulous book for singers or those who simply want to sing. toney is the founder of New York Vocal Coaching and an Award-winning author. He reminds the reader that dedicated practice and positive attitudes can compensate for a multitude of real or perceived deficits. 

The graphic images focus on the physical, emotional, and psychological aspects of being a singer. He starts with the basics such as using your diaphragm, and reminds the reader that breathing is the singer’s deepest power.

Techniques, resonance, posture, the tongue, jaw and mouth, vocal health, singing related organs, performance, and more are covered and discussed in an easy comprehensive way that is fun and easy. 

Pate’s illustrations keep the reader drawn to what Stoney is saying. I highly recommended this for younger singers as well as professionals. The book keeps it on an individual level discussing needs, challenges, wishes and a spiritual connection that takes away any perceived fear.

This book was awarded the 2021 Eric Hoffer Grand Prize.

12This book is so worth the price and your time. You will feel like this is a lifetime of voice classes with a pro.

Related Items
Book Reviews

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Book Reviews

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGNovember 3, 2021
Read More

Cool New Harry Nilsson Collection Connects The Dots Between His Fans

G. H. HARDINGOctober 27, 2021
Read More

Finding Fretless: The Story of George Harrison’s Mad Guitar

G. H. HARDINGOctober 16, 2021
Read More

Barry Singer Brings Forty Years Of Musical Theatre To Life

Suzanna BowlingOctober 5, 2021
Read More

Yorkshire Publishing To Release “Band of Gold” From Singing Star Freda Payne And Best-Selling Author Mark Bego

G. H. HARDINGSeptember 28, 2021
Read More

Architectural Artist, Leisa Collins, Combats the Ravages of Time by Painting Portraits of Historic Homes Before These Houses Are Lost Forever

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 21, 2021
Read More

Harry & Me! Biography On Harry Nilsson – Released October 14, 2021

G. H. HARDINGSeptember 18, 2021
Read More

The Follow Your Dream Handbook Review

G. H. HARDINGSeptember 5, 2021
Read More

Turning Dreams into Reality! Robert Miller’s Newly Release Book Is A Manual for Success!

G. H. HARDINGAugust 27, 2021
Read More