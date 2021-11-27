Countdown to Christmas Day Our Holiday Gift Guide: The Holy Land Delivered For Christmas

Every year people panic to find the perfect gift. We at T2C have been collecting idea’s all year long to bring you the perfect gift guide at all price levels. When you’re at the end of your rope trying to find the perfect Christmas present this year, come to this guide for some great suggestions.

Artza is Hebrew for “towards the Land”. Inspired by Genesis 12:3-5, our name is meant to capture the experience we hope to bring you – namely, a journey “towards the Land” of Israel. A land with rolling hills and dusty sands. A land that is flowing with milk and honey. A land with rich history and a vibrant future. A land filled with faith and promise.

An Artza Box is a quarterly subscription box that comes to your home from the Holy Land; Israel. They support local artisans who also give back to their community.

In the Christmas box, journey through Jerusalem, Nazareth, Bethlehem and the Galilee! Get 8 incredible hand crafted artisanal foods, gifts, scripture and more to transport you to these amazing places. The cost $74.99 which includes the Christmas box and the box we wrote about. For $94.99 limited edition art, and treasure you won’t find anywhere else.

We sampled the Judaean Desert box. There were a variety of products such as

My favorite product was a relaxing bath product from the Dead Sea. was a relaxing bath product from the Dead Sea created byYonat. Following her dream she moved to the desert and the first thing that welcomed her was pure silence and bare land, which was exactly what she needed.She fell in love with it immediately. After starting her family, and adopting a healthy lifestyle, started making her own natural care products based off of ancient techniques. She named her small business Yonat Midbar, meaning Yonat of the desert, or desert dove, feeling that connecting to the desert is her destiny. Nowadays Yonat make different kinds of natural care products and shares her knowledge by giving workshops and desert plants tours in the Judean Desert. Yonat’s vision is to enjoy the connection to the desert nature, and spread this joy with the world.

For the soul a copy of the Dead Sea Scrolls, beautiful done as to be framed.

For the home a beautiful handmade plaque, some salt for cooking from the Dead Sea, some lovely postcards, Pure Date Honey and a beautiful handmade olive oil container.

Idan, Moshe and Doron, are three friends who came together to realize a shared passion for food, cooking and the desert. They would travel and camp at night in the Judean Desert, cooking dinner on the coastline of the Dead Sea. One night, they came up with an idea to bring the purest and highest quality salt from this amazing source. They called it 424 Salt, named after the depth of the Dead Sea. They used only natural methodologies, and incorporate a large social mission to their business. Their workplace is a Rehabilitative Work Center (RWC), where they provided employment for the special-needs population, with an emphasis on improving their work standard and developing each one’s potential and independence to the fullest. They are proud to deliver an amazing product to you, and hope you truly enjoy this taste of the Dead Sea.

This unique gift will delight anyone who has a fascination for Israel.