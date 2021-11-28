Countdown to Christmas Day Our Holiday Gift Guide: The New Scrapbook

Every year people panic to find the perfect gift. We at T2C have been collecting idea’s all year long to bring you the perfect gift guide at all price levels. When you’re at the end of your rope trying to find the perfect Christmas present this year, come to this guide for some great suggestions.

The PhotoStick is the perfect gadget for the person who cherishes their memories. With the push of a button, it instantly finds, organizes, and secures all photos on any device so you will never lose any of your memories. It’s the best way to organize your life and anyone who has hundreds or thousands of scattered photos on their computer they want to save will love this.

The stick comes in 8gb $34.99, 64gb $49.99 and 124gb $79.99 and you save the more you buy.