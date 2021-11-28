MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Family

Countdown to Christmas Day Our Holiday Gift Guide: The New Scrapbook

Countdown to Christmas Day Our Holiday Gift Guide: The New Scrapbook

Every year people panic to find the perfect gift. We at T2C have been collecting idea’s all year long to bring you the perfect gift guide at all price levels. When you’re at the end of your rope trying to find the perfect Christmas present this year, come to this guide for some great suggestions.

The PhotoStick is the perfect gadget for the person who cherishes their memories. With the push of a button, it instantly finds, organizes, and secures all photos on any device so you will never lose any of your memories. It’s the best way to organize your life and anyone who has hundreds or thousands of scattered photos on their computer they want to save will love this.

The stick comes in 8gb $34.99, 64gb $49.99 and 124gb $79.99 and you save the more you buy.

Related Items
Family

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Family

Happy Hanukkah From T2C

Suzanna BowlingNovember 28, 2021
Read More

December Events NYC

Suzanna BowlingNovember 28, 2021
Read More

Countdown to Christmas Day Our Holiday Gift Guide: The Holy Land Delivered For Christmas

Suzanna BowlingNovember 27, 2021
Read More

NYE Wishing Wall

Suzanna BowlingNovember 26, 2021
Read More

Happy Thanksgiving From T2C

Suzanna BowlingNovember 25, 2021
Read More

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade: Rehearsal 2021 The Radio City Rockettes and More

Genevieve Rafter KeddyNovember 25, 2021
Read More

Gaming Addiction and Teenagers

WriterNovember 24, 2021
Read More

8 Best Ways To Invest While You’re In College

WriterNovember 24, 2021
Read More

6 Tips For Students To Start Building A Strong Financial Future

WriterNovember 24, 2021
Read More