Countdown to Christmas Day Our Holiday Gift Guide: The Ultimate WiFi Booster

Every year people panic to find the perfect gift. We at T2C have been collecting idea’s all year long to bring you the perfect gift guide at all price levels. When you’re at the end of your rope trying to find the perfect Christmas present this year, come to this guide for some great suggestions.

RangeXTD ($49.95) is the answer to dead zones. It’s the only router on the market that is untouchable by the ISPs. In short, their dead zones don’t effect you anymore. Not only that, but it also extends the range of your WiFi while it boosts speeds, meaning that your connection is faster than ever while reaching further than ever. It’s great for multi-story homes where you might keep the router in the basement, or even ranch homes where your current router struggles to reach from one side of the house to the other. And, it works with any modem and any Internet Service Provider. Finally, a way to get back at those pocket pickers! And, don’t worry, it’s 100% legal.

RangeXTD sets up quick and easy. The instructions aren’t complicated and you won’t need a visit from your local ‘Geek Squad’.Simply plug RangeXTD into a wall outlet, connect it to your home modem, and it will start boosting your signal range for the absolute best performance. That’s it! Enjoy!

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

