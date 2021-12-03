Countdown to Christmas Day Our Holiday Gift Guide: Up Up and Away

Every year people panic to find the perfect gift. We at T2C have been collecting idea’s all year long to bring you the perfect gift guide at all price levels. When you’re at the end of your rope trying to find the perfect Christmas present this year, come to this guide for some great suggestions.
When it comes to pilot training dreams that go sky-high, there’s no better place than New York to learn how to fly!
- Learn from an FAA certified flight instructor
- Take to the skies, seated at the controls of a Piper PA-28-181 Archer II
- Practice basic flight maneuvers as you marvel at the Atlantic coast
- No prior flight training is necessary to enjoy this Learn To Fly experience on Long Island! Republic Airport – Farmingdale, NY
- Plan on being onsite for about 90-minutes to allow time for orientation, questions and personal time, followed by 60 minutes of flight time from engine start to stop.
- Cost $255.00
