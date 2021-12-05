MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

Countdown to Christmas Day Our Holiday Gift Guide:

Countdown to Christmas Day Our Holiday Gift Guide:

Every year people panic to find the perfect gift. We at T2C have been collecting idea’s all year long to bring you the perfect gift guide at all price levels. When you’re at the end of your rope trying to find the perfect Christmas present this year, come to this guide for some great suggestions.

Here is the perfect stocking stuffer for anyone who loves Broadway. With Broadway reopening you can celebrate with a gift that shows you all the theatre’s in a tree hanger. There are ornament and posters of the Broadway Theatre that are back in business. This round ornament is just $7.25 and a square version just $11.73. These delightful trinkets are designed by Broadway Flasher, who also offers mugs, wrapping paper, cards, masks, clocks, shirts and more. To see them all click here.

Related Items
Broadway

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Broadway

He Says: Morning Sun Shines Down Beautifully on an Ordinary Woman Living an (Extra) Ordinary Life

RossDecember 5, 2021
Read More

Meet Ilda Mason From Stephen Spielberg’s West Side Story

Suzanna BowlingDecember 4, 2021
Read More

Ashton And Me By Ronald “Smokey” Stevens

WriterDecember 4, 2021
Read More

Theatre News: Stephen Sondheim, Patti LuPone Out of Company Tonight?, American Utopia, Charlie Brown Christmas, Theatre World Awards and Eddie Mekka Passes On

Suzanna BowlingDecember 3, 2021
Read More

Clyde’s Where Hope is Served Up With Heart and Soul

Suzanna BowlingDecember 2, 2021
Read More

Countdown to Christmas Day Our Holiday Gift Guide: Be A Broadway Star!

Suzanna BowlingDecember 1, 2021
Read More

Theatre News: The Lehman Trilogy, Chicago, Slave Play and Fowl Play

Suzanna BowlingNovember 30, 2021
Read More

Meet Show Business Tour de Force Jamie DeRoy

Suzanna BowlingNovember 29, 2021
Read More

Stephen Sondheim Gone but Not Forgotten

Lawrence HarbisonNovember 28, 2021
Read More