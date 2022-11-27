Countdown to Christmas: Earth Healing Stone

Every year people panic to find the perfect gift. We at T2C have been collecting idea’s all year long to bring you the perfect gift guide at all price levels. When you’re at the end of your rope trying to find the perfect Christmas present this year, come to this guide for some great suggestions.

On my Christmas list this year are the bracelets from Earth Healing Stones. Right now they are $39.99. What is so amazing about this is this is they are half price. Each bracelet has healing properties. The first bracelet is called Magical Light & Love Wrap. It has Rhodonite stones that encourage love and discovery! Rhodonite helps manifest your calling and life’s purpose!

The second bracelet is and Amazonite Hematite wrap. Amazonite encourages deeper meditation for karmic healing. Amazonite is known as the anti-anxiety stone. Amazonite helps you see both sides of a problem, alleviates worry or fear, and calms the mind. Hematite stones provide protection and grounding, absorbs and dissolves negative energy, detoxifies, and increases personal magnetism for positivity.

The last featured bracelet is the Heart Chakra Rose Quartz Bracelet with Rose Quartz center stone. Representing love, compassion, and kindness. Rose Quartz opens the heart to love, relationships, and romance. It encourages compassion towards yourself and others, forgiveness, empathy, and soothes heartache including grief. Rhodonite direct you toward a love that drives you, lights you up, and gets you out of bed in the morning.

Well know you know what is on my list!