Countdown to Christmas: Flavors of Fruit

Every year people panic to find the perfect gift. We at T2C have been collecting idea’s all year long to bring you the perfect gift guide at all price levels. When you’re at the end of your rope trying to find the perfect Christmas present this year, come to this guide for some great suggestions.

We always start our gift guide the day after Thanksgiving. That starts at 30 days until Christmas. Todays gift is Vignoli’s Infused Vinegar Set Flavors of Fruit. If you are obsessed with freshly picked fruit, this is the collection for you. Crisp, tart apples make the Apple Infused Balsamic Vinegar of Modena truly shine. Perfect for poultry dishes or fresh fish, this is one you’ll use over and over again. Juicy peaches create the base for the Peach Infused Balsamic which is excellent when drizzled over creamy yogurt, fresh fruit, or ice cream. Pomegranate Infused Balsamic is far from ordinary and is made to be served with aged cheeses. Finally the delicate Pear Infused Balsamic rounds out this exceptional collection. Add it to your next salad dressing or drizzle over creamy Gorgonzola cheese for a special treat!

This is the perfect gift for the home chef. At $55 this is 4 treats in 1.