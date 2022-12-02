Family

Countdown to Christmas: Golfing Indoors

Every year people panic to find the perfect gift. We at T2C have been collecting idea’s all year long to bring you the perfect gift guide at all price levels. When you’re at the end of your rope trying to find the perfect Christmas present this year, come to this guide for some great suggestions.

SKLZ Golf Training Bundles is $41.99 at Amazon. This fabulous item is the perfect gift for the golfer in your life. This will improve accuracy and speed. Perfect for indoor/outdoor practice for all skill levels. This is 9-foot indoor putting green with continuous automatic ball return for developing accuracy and control. It includes squaring and alignment guides at 3, 5, and 7 feet help promote consistency in every aspect of putting motion. True-roll surface and upslope at the cup emulate putts found on actual greens and measures 9 feet x 16.25 inches; great for use at home or office

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

