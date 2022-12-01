Shopping

Countdown to Christmas: Let There Be Light

Every year people panic to find the perfect gift. We at T2C have been collecting idea’s all year long to bring you the perfect gift guide at all price levels. When you’re at the end of your rope trying to find the perfect Christmas present this year, come to this guide for some great suggestions.

As the weather gets colder, how nice would it be to have your own personal fireplace. The ambience of a flickering fire, roasting marshmallow’s, romantic moments and more can all be had by, For just $125 emit a cozy warmth, while knowing it is safe to cook over, FLÎKR Fire® makes s’mores more possible than ever before!

With just 5 ounces of 70% or 91% isopropyl rubbing alcohol, you will have roughly 50 minutes of burn time. With soot only where the flame touches (in a ventilated area), no carbon monoxide, and safe to cook over, FLÎKR Fire® is as versatile as you need it to be.  And heat?

FLîKR Fire is happiest when burning.  However, if you want to turn it off or dress it up while not lit, you will be able to do so with our snuffing lid!

The Snuffing Lid is precisely engineered to quickly snuff out the flame with minimal heat transfer to the handle and a beautiful design!

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

