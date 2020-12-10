MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Countdown to Christmas or in This Case Hannukah: Our Holiday Gift Guide Day 12: Light The Candles

Countdown to Christmas or in This Case Hannukah: Our Holiday Gift Guide Day 12: Light The Candles

Every year people panic to find the perfect gift. We at T2C have been collecting idea’s all year long to bring you the perfect gift guide at all price levels. When you’re at the end of your rope trying to find the perfect Christmas present this year, come to this guide for some great suggestions.

Azure Rays Hand-painted Candles ($48), for this set of 6 candles. In blue hues recall sunlit days, making these candles a welcome accent to your Menorah and dinner table. Let each lighting of these hand-painted candles remind you of the talented women in Bredasdorp, South Africa, who make them. Many of these artisans support children and extended families through their craft, which is significant in a region with limited opportunities for sustainable work.

There is also the “hamsa” or open right hand motif, believed by many to be a symbol of good fortune and defense against evil.

Each candle is handmade using unscented paraffin wax and nontoxic color pigments.

Candlesticks not included.

Suzanna

