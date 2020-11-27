MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Countdown to Christmas: Our Holiday Gift Guide Day 1

Every year people panic to find the perfect gift. We at T2C have been collecting idea’s all year long to bring you the perfect gift guide at all price levels. When you’re at the end of your rope trying to find the perfect Christmas present this year, come to this guide for some great suggestions.

To start off the guide this year is a gift to give yourself and others. Yog Nog comes in milk and gel ($10.95 for 3.3oz and $21.95 for 8.4 oz), with extra softening sweetness. This light, lotiony body milk will leave you smelling like a Christmas delight all day long, while feel soft and silky.

Nourishing almond oil combines with spicy clove buds help to create a stimulating, moisturizing formula. Add to that ylang ylang oil and gardenia extract for a floral touch.

Now more dry itchy skin. Rejoice: your winter skin savior is here!

For those of you who are ecologically conscious, the clove bud oil comes from a small farming collective in Sri Lanka.

I used this on Thanksgiving morning and was feeling hydrated, silky and ohhh so luxurious all day long. Not to mention my bathroom had a heavenly smell as well for guests to enjoy.

This is are to delight both your skin and your recipient of choice.

