Countdown to Christmas: Our Holiday Gift Guide Day 10: Look I Have Some Lips Where There Never Was a Lip

Every year people panic to find the perfect gift. We at T2C have been collecting idea’s all year long to bring you the perfect gift guide at all price levels. When you’re at the end of your rope trying to find the perfect Christmas present this year, come to this guide for some great suggestions.

Now I never have been one for tattoos, until I heard about permanent makeup. This cosmetic technique employs tattoos as a means of correcting flaws either nature, old age or disease has erased or forgot. In my case my mother plucked my eyebrows way to thin and I am fair so they all but disappeared. I also was left out in the lip department when God was handing out lips, I got ones that evaporated. As I got older in pictures, this flaw made me look almost snake like.

Suzanna and Bob Blume before

Suzanna before

Thanks to Jeffrey Lyle Segal, I have been corrected. I have metamorphosed into a butterfly who can now smile with confidence. as I looked in the mirror.

For those who know me, they know I am terrified of needles. With the ointment Jeff uses there is a minimal of pain. For the eye brows there is none. What you do is hear a sound that sounds like tearing. For the lips, the initial round it is pain free. There is a little discomfort when the needle returns to same place, but nothing that one can’t handle. For me the eyes are the hardest and not because of the needle. I have hyper sensitive eyes that tear up and send hundreds of droplets down my face in the wind. When the ointment is applied my eyes rebel and I become a difficult patient but Jeffrey was patient and now the eyeliner is done to perfection.

Having permanent make-up, means you wake up looking refresh and put together without doing a thing. When you are sick, you still look radiant, which can lift your spirits to heal faster.

Here I have enhanced the make-up with just liner and shadow but everything else is tattooed

Here I am with my friend Marya after make-up. I actually have no make-up on. This is just the natural look of what Jeffrey did

Normally eyeliner costs $575 for either top or bottom and $700 for both. Lips run $650 for liner and $850 for lining and lip stain. For eyebrows the price can range from $500 to $700. These prices are all on the low end for Manhattan. As a special deal for all T2C readers, Jeff will do one area for the low price of $475. That means if you are doing lips you will save $375 and get both the lining and the lip color or for eyes $225 for both upper and lower lining. If you do more than one area Jeff will reduce the price even further.

Jeff has been a permanent cosmetic artist since 1991. He has been a media makeup artist in film, theater and TV with over 30 years experience. He is the author of “The Shape of Permanent Beauty” and he teaches makeup design training for permanent cosmetics. Besides being a permanent cosmetic artist, he is also a certified Hypnotist offering non-drug assisted version of anesthesia and anxiety reduction.

To make an appointment call Jeff at 866-974-2378 or 323-828-8740