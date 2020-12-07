Countdown to Christmas: Our Holiday Gift Guide Day 11: The Freedom of Smoothies, Fresh Baby Food and More on the Go

Every year people panic to find the perfect gift. We at T2C have been collecting idea’s all year long to bring you the perfect gift guide at all price levels. When you’re at the end of your rope trying to find the perfect Christmas present this year, come to this guide for some great suggestions.

Imagine the freedom of being able to go anywhere and blend your favorite smoothies, shakes, margaritas, or baby food without the limitations of a regular blender.

BlendJet ($39.95) is true power and convenience at your fingertips. Its six superfast blades can expertly handle fruits and veggies, and even crush ice — no cord or outlet needed. They also come in 6 enchanting colors.

Once you’ve enjoyed 8–12 blends, simply plug your BlendJet into any USB port or charger and you’ll be back in action in no time.

It’s true that BlendJet serves up super smoothies, but it’s also great for protein shakes, cocktails, baby food, meal replacements, guacamole, salsa, salad dressing and more.

This BPA-free 12-ounce blender has a built-in strainer to filter out chunks of fruit or veggies, and it cleans up in a snap — just add a drop of soap and a little water and blend til it sparkles.

There are also jetpacks ($2.99) that make it super easy to have a delicious meal replacement for 130 calories. There are 5 jetpack flavors to choose from such as Banana Blueberry has whole blueberries and — surprise — pieces of pineapple, giving this smoothie a refreshing tropical twist. Loaded with antioxidants, bananas are a great source of potassium, and the added spice turmeric is known for its anti-inflammatory properties.

Green Peach Ginger is a perfectly peachy smoothie with a little kick, thanks to the addition of ginger, which is high in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. The one-two punch of potassium-rich banana and mango make this one quite delectable, and the hint of vitamin-rich spinach not only gives this JetPack its green hue, but also amps up the health factor.

I seriously love mine and can’t wait to give these out as gifts.