Countdown to Christmas: Our Holiday Gift Guide Day 12: Feed the Birds

Every year people panic to find the perfect gift. We at T2C have been collecting idea’s all year long to bring you the perfect gift guide at all price levels. When you’re at the end of your rope trying to find the perfect Christmas present this year, come to this guide for some great suggestions.

So as lockdowns seem inevitable, while not give yourself and the family the gift of feeding nature, while at the same time giving yourself the gift of joy? By adding a bird feeder to your window or a near by tree, you not only keep nature alive but are giving and getting so much more. At Home Depot you can pick up a Copper Panorama Hanging Bird Feeder by Perky-Pet for just ($32.98).

With this feeder, the bird-watching views are unparalleled. This elegant antique copper feeder is sure to attract many birds to your backyard, providing you with plenty of enjoyment as birds congregate on the circular perch. Boasting innovative Evenseed technology, this feeder allows seed to evenly dispense through both tiers into the seed tray and stops dispensing once the tray is full. As the birds continue to dine from the circular perch, the seed is replenished into the tray so it remains consistently full and ports on both levels remain active longer. Meanwhile, the feeders unique Sure-Lock cap system secures the lid in place to prevent persistent squirrels from gaining access to the seed reservoir. The Perky-Pet Copper Panorama Bird Feeder offers a sizable 4.5 lbs. seed capacity so your hungry birds are always in good supply of their favorite food. This versatile feeder can be used to serve up black oil sunflower seed, peanuts, a fruit and nut blend, or mixed seed. In addition, the feeders built-in drain holes prevent water from pooling in the reservoir so seed stays fresh for longer. Not only will the birds love it, it also means less seed waste for you. Plus, the large overhang shields the tray and birds as they dine.

Now this is giving and getting with one basic gift!