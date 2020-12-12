Countdown to Christmas: Our Holiday Gift Guide Day 13 and 14: Spray on Some Holiday Cheer

Every year people panic to find the perfect gift. We at T2C have been collecting idea’s all year long to bring you the perfect gift guide at all price levels. When you’re at the end of your rope trying to find the perfect Christmas present this year, come to this guide for some great suggestions.

Beautifully scented body sprays help to keep the season bright, you smelling spectacular and feeling even better. Each scent comes in a 100 percent recycled plastic bottle that delivers your favorite fragrance in a wide-spraying, delicate mist. Spritz lightly onto clothing or skin for a subtle perfume, apply generously for a full-fragrance effect, or pop one into your purse or gym bag for freshness top-ups.

Perfect for a man is Celebrate ($29.95) this fine fizzy fragrance may be just the thing to get you in the dancing mood. Bursting with life, it opens with a sweet citrus combination of lime and Brazilian orange oils to uplifting, protecting and refreshing. Add to that a heady fragrance of distilled white wine and you get a bubbly, refreshing aroma of good times to come.

This limited edition of Snow Fairy scent ($29.95) originally came in shower gel and now comes in a portable bottle that you can take everywhere. Bringing to mind bubblegum, cotton candy sweet vanilla fragrance to make you a sweet confection. Shimmering sparkling, pink adds to this magical scent that sells out so get yours now.