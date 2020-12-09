MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Countdown to Christmas: Our Holiday Gift Guide Day 13: Stones of Faith

Countdown to Christmas: Our Holiday Gift Guide Day 13: Stones of Faith

Every year people panic to find the perfect gift. We at T2C have been collecting idea’s all year long to bring you the perfect gift guide at all price levels. When you’re at the end of your rope trying to find the perfect Christmas present this year, come to this guide for some great suggestions.

Looking for the perfect stocking stuffer or don’t have a whole lot of cash to spend why not bless your home of those you love with Stones of Faith! ($7.15) Share them with family and friends as a delightful gift for any occasion. Looking like real pebbles, these resin stones are each inscribed with a different Bible verse. Each set includes six stones in a humble burlap sack. Stones, 1 1/2″; sack, 5″ x 3″. Hand Painted, slight variations will occur.

For a more expensive version and less religious there are the CourageInStone for ($3.50 a stone to $50). Inspirational Saying Engraved River Rocks range in size from 1 1/2″ – 3 1/2″. These natural stones vary in size and shape. Colors range from browns, tans, dark reddish brown and grays. Deeply engraved stones are polished for a smooth finish and filled with white ink. 

