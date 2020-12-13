Countdown to Christmas: Our Holiday Gift Guide Day 15: A Game to Challenge Your Mind

Every year people panic to find the perfect gift. We at T2C have been collecting idea’s all year long to bring you the perfect gift guide at all price levels. When you’re at the end of your rope trying to find the perfect Christmas present this year, come to this guide for some great suggestions.

When my friends wanted to play a game on Thanksgiving, I opted out as games are not really my thing. However they played Rummikub ($14.95) until 7am in the morning laughing all the way. The next day when they asked if I wanted to play, I was intrigued. We only played until 6am due to the fact we were all tired and had to work the next day. If we had more time together I am sure we would still be playing. This is the perfect lock-downed game to while the time away.

Its really no surprise that Rummikub is so popular, it’s easy to learn and fast moving. This game combines luck and strategy. The only draw back is only 4 people can play at a time, however multiple games allow for tournaments.