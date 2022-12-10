Countdown to Christmas: Adopt

For more than 50 years, World Wildlife Fund has been protecting the future of nature. The world’s leading conservation organization, WWF works in 100 countries and is supported by more than one million members in the United States and close to five million globally.

This year why not adopt a Llama, Sea Otter, an African Elephant or a Snow Leopard. For $55 you can adopt an animal that needs your help and get a plushy reminder, as well as an adoption certificate.

There are several animals to choose from.