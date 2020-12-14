Countdown to Christmas: Our Holiday Gift Guide Day 16: Let There be Light

MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Every year people panic to find the perfect gift. We at T2C have been collecting idea’s all year long to bring you the perfect gift guide at all price levels. When you’re at the end of your rope trying to find the perfect Christmas present this year, come to this guide for some great suggestions.

The Lume Cube Video Conference Light ($69.95). Tired of dimly lit Zoom calls and FaceTime chats with far-flung family and friends? Then you’ll want to give them this powerful LED light, which will instantly brighten up video conferences. This mini lamp easily clips onto a laptop or monitor and will create professional-level lighting for both work and social video calls. We promise that video conferences have never looked so good.

  • ADJUSTABLE BRIGHTNESS: Control your lighting from 1% – 100% brightness to get the perfect lighting for your setup
  • ADJUSTABLE COLOR TEMPERATURE: Adjust from a warm (orange) light to a cool (white) light to get your perfect skin tones and match your environment
  • SOFT & PROFESSIONAL LIGHT: The built-in frosted lens and additional white diffuser give you the flexibility to soften your light and get that professional glow
  • COMPUTER MOUNT INCLUDED: Use the included suction cup computer mount with Laptops, Desktops, or any flat surface!
  • LONG BATTERY LIFE: The built-in extended battery provides hours of illumination. For extended broadcasting, you can plug the light in to your computers USB port and run indefinitely off of external power!”

