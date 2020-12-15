MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Countdown to Christmas: Our Holiday Gift Guide Day 17: Converse in Any Language

Every year people panic to find the perfect gift. We at T2C have been collecting idea’s all year long to bring you the perfect gift guide at all price levels. When you’re at the end of your rope trying to find the perfect Christmas present this year, come to this guide for some great suggestions.

The language barrier is one of the greatest challenges to overcome, when communicating with foreigners? When was the last time you felt confident asking for directions abroad?

Enter Muama Enence ($71 or 1, 2 for $126 and 4 for $196)is the ideal device for all business travelers and employees who frequently encounter language barriers. In fact, thanks to Muama Enence, these difficulties will soon be a thing of the past!

With just a few button clicks, language can be handily translated into over 43 languages in real-time, making this the ultimate gadget for any traveler. It makes for an ideal gift, as well – especially to those who will be traveling overseas soon.

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

