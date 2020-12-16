MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Countdown to Christmas: Our Holiday Gift Guide Day 18: Mask in Style

Countdown to Christmas: Our Holiday Gift Guide Day 18: Mask in Style

Every year people panic to find the perfect gift. We at T2C have been collecting idea’s all year long to bring you the perfect gift guide at all price levels. When you’re at the end of your rope trying to find the perfect Christmas present this year, come to this guide for some great suggestions.

Jane Elissa is a New York based artist/designer, author, and philanthropist.  She is known for creating artwork on canvas combining elements of paint, created appliques, collage, beads, vintage materials and tapestries. Each unique piece tells a story capturing the imagination, emotions and point of view that is uniquely Jane Elissa. Her designs are available as wall art and wearable art. 

Since Covid, Jane knew she had to create a product to keep Broadway and the spirit of New York Alive. Welcome the Broadway Gold, The Broadway, The Dance, Harlem Kindness, Catch Some fun, Brooklyn Memories and Meet The Men Mask,($25). Made of breathable material, these lightweight creations will make you the talk of the town.

​For the past 25 years artist/designer Jane Elissa has been voluntarily raising money for cancer and leukemia research through her benefits and designs. Each mask gives a donation to further research.

