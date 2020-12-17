MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Countdown to Christmas: Our Holiday Gift Guide Day 19: Get Wifi Faster and in Every Room

Yes, we know there are 9 more days to Christmas, but we start this list right after Thanksgiving. Every year people panic to find the perfect gift. We at T2C have been collecting idea’s all year long to bring you the perfect gift guide at all price levels. When you’re at the end of your rope trying to find the perfect Christmas present this year, come to this guide for some great suggestions.

UltraWifi Pro ($39.95 for 1, $$69.90 for 2 and so on ) is one of those little quality of life gadgets that you may not think much of now, but will turn out to be one the best purchases you’ve made all year. Within 5 minutes of plugging in the Wifi was strong and flying fast!

UltraWifi Pro instantly distributes WiFi evenly throughout every nook and cranny of your home so you can quickly connect to your WiFi as if your modem was right next to you.

With this Wi-Fi booster, you can make sure your home is covered from corner to corner. Don’t let this simple problem get in the way of your ‘me-time’. You’ll thank me later as zoom calls are clearer, school stays on-line and the frustration of waiting ceases to exist. Happy Holidays all year round.

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

