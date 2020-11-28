Countdown to Christmas: Our Holiday Gift Guide Day 2 The Perfect Haircut

Every year people panic to find the perfect gift. We at T2C have been collecting idea’s all year long to bring you the perfect gift guide at all price levels. When you’re at the end of your rope trying to find the perfect Christmas present this year, come to this guide for some great suggestions.

These are two versions of the cut 3 months later and I am still getting compliments.

Looking good during the holiday season is next to impossible with all the stress and the running around. This gift again is for you and for someone on your list who needs to feel and look their best. With the pandemic there has never been a better time to treat yourself. Adel Atelier was featured in Vogue, Oprah, Brides, W Magazine, New York Daily News, was named the #1 Salon in New York City by Manhattan Magazine and Time Out New York. If that wasn’t enough the salon was showcased on Good Day New York (Fox News), E news and Pix 11.

Adel Chabbi began his career at the age of thirteen working with high-profile fashion designers, actors, models and celebrities. Celebrity clients include Coco Rocha, Katie Couric, Val Kilmer, Lauren Hutton, Jessica Lange, Alicia Silverstone, Will Farrell, Philippe Seymour Hoffman, Martha Stewart and more. Adel also helped to judge Miss Universe 2006, ’07 and ’08 and currently works with this year’s winner.

Developing his own recognizable style, Adel will make you look modern, edgy and sophisticated. He cuts hair like a ballet dance doing a pas de du with you face and locks the cutting whirls around like a dance of Adel’s own creation. The result is a beautiful cut no matter which way you turn.

This team of elite stylists and colorists are considered the best in the beauty industry. Their specialties include hair extensions, haircuts, hair color and balayage.

Marya and I right after the cuts.

Using their own vegan product line with no sulphates or parabens, when you walk out of the salon you look so amazing that you will be complemented on you hair every where you go. People actually stopped me in the supermarket and while I was standing outside my apartment waiting for my friend to tell me how much they loved my hair. Now that was a first.

The cut will cost $175 and up, but it is worth every penny. This is the gift that keeps on giving as it grows out and looks even better as the months go by.

Thank-you Marya for introducing me and giving me this fabulous gift!

Adel Atelier Salon

231 East 58 street

New York, NY 10022

917-257-9080