Countdown to Christmas: Our Holiday Gift Guide Day 20: AI Robots

Yes, we know there are 8 more days to Christmas, but we start this list right after Thanksgiving. Every year people panic to find the perfect gift. We at T2C have been collecting idea’s all year long to bring you the perfect gift guide at all price levels. When you’re at the end of your rope trying to find the perfect Christmas present this year, come to this guide for some great suggestions.

Ruko Smart Robots for Kids ($149.00), is a Large Programmable Interactive RC Robot with Voice Control, APP Contol, Present for 4 – 9 Years olds.

Gravity Sensor ControlIt can easily connect through the app, you can steer the robot by tilting the phone in the desired direction, the robot makes the corresponding action, easy control but very interesting. Supports Bluetooth Playback After connecting to a phone, the robot can function as a Bluetooth speaker to play songs and stories you choose for your children. There is no limit on the number of songs and stories that the robot can play. Singing & Dancing The robot’s audio is controllable, allowing you to adjust the volume of the music and cute, cartoonish voice. The voice, music, and lifelike dance moves will help children to have more fun.

LED EmojiA LED display with a lot of expressions, such as happy, sad, disappointed, etc. These human-like expressions could let children feeling him emotion, It can be a real companion for children. Recording While pressing the recording button on the robot and speaking to it, the awesome robot will imitate what you just said. ABS Material Made of high-quality ABS material, it is safe, clean and sanitary, and will not have any impact on the health of children. At the same time, it is tough enough to withstand being dropped and has been tested for thousands of falls.

Rechargeable BatteryMade with high-quality components, the robot battery provides safe operation for both the user and the devices. It has passed thousands of charging and discharging tests. Never have to worry about fire danger! Will not fall Thick feet and balanced design make it almost impossible to tip or fall over. Speed ​​Adjustable2 speed adjustments and 2 moving modes of walking forward (sliding & walking) make the movement of the robot more fun and interesting.

There are also more affordable versions for ($39.99), though not as tall.