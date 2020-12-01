Countdown to Christmas: Our Holiday Gift Guide Day 4 and 5

Every year people panic to find the perfect gift. We at T2C have been collecting idea’s all year long to bring you the perfect gift guide at all price levels. When you’re at the end of your rope trying to find the perfect Christmas present this year, come to this guide for some great suggestions.

Making fabulous stocking stuffers are not one, but two lush products. “I Want a hippopotamus For Christmas” ($5.95) is a raspberry bath bomb and you will definitely love this. Add grapefruit oil, bergamot, almond essential oil and popping candy for some extra fun.

“Angels Delight” ($5.95) is a bath bomb that is a pink, sparkly and sweetly-scented bath treat that smells like fruit punch and will leave your water looking like a dream. A dreamy berry sweetness of a cloudlike pink whipped dessert will leave you feeling utterly enchanted. But instead of milk, strawberries and sugar, tangerine and orange oils along with plenty of plastic-free gold luster. If you’ve been an angel all year, then this beautiful bath bomb is surely your reward.