Health

Countdown to Christmas: Our Holiday Gift Guide Day 9 No More Pain

Every year people panic to find the perfect gift. We at T2C have been collecting idea’s all year long to bring you the perfect gift guide at all price levels. When you’re at the end of your rope trying to find the perfect Christmas present this year, come to this guide for some great suggestions.

Every since I was hit by a cab, I have been in constant back pain due to 7 herniated popping disks. I am always in pain and it has limited my movement, my sleep, my life. I have everything to relieve the pain.

Enter Kailo ($99 with 3 extra adhesives, or 3 for $66 or 5 $59.40) a non-invasive patch that is embedded with billions of tiny nano capacitors. Kailo interacts with your body’s electrical system, and contains nano capacitors which function as a bio antenna, assisting the body in clear communication to turn down the “volume” of pain.

You just apply a Kailo patch to your body (somewhere between the pain and your brain). Within moments, the pain fades away. Kailo is reusable, and lasts for years. The only maintenance requires replacing the adhesive every now and then.

Studies have shown Kailo also relieves migraines, knee pain, menstrual cramps and more.

The gift of health is the most important gift of all.

