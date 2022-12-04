Family

Countdown to Christmas: Stocking Stuffers

Countdown to Christmas: Stocking Stuffers

Every year people panic to find the perfect gift. We at T2C have been collecting idea’s all year long to bring you the perfect gift guide at all price levels. When you’re at the end of your rope trying to find the perfect Christmas present this year, come to this guide for some great suggestions.

I missed putting this list up yesterday as it was a busy news day, so today I am putting up two gifts for the stockings. First up is the adorable Lip Smacker Marvel Iron Man Superhero Flavored Lip Balm Keychain $6. Even Superheroes need well-moisturized lips, which is why your Marvel superfan will appreciate this Iron Man lip balm that doubles as a keychain. They’ll get a kick out of the flavor — Billionaire Punch.

Next up Carson BugView Magnifier$13. Not only is this insect-catcher-viewer, but is on actor and comedian Kate Berlant’s must-have items. It makes a great gift for young kids who find nature so fastenating.

Related Items
Family

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Family

Trusted Sources for Wholesale Party Supplies

WriterDecember 2, 2022
Read More

How To Start Your New Years Resolution Off On The Right Foot

WriterDecember 2, 2022
Read More

Jewish Candles: What Scents Are Best For Specific Holidays?

WriterDecember 2, 2022
Read More

Can Anyone Wear The Hand Of Hamsa?

WriterDecember 2, 2022
Read More

Ornament Painting & Holiday Party at Wonderland Dreams

Suzanna BowlingDecember 2, 2022
Read More

Countdown to Christmas: Golfing Indoors

Suzanna BowlingDecember 2, 2022
Read More

Countdown to Christmas: Let There Be Light

Suzanna BowlingDecember 1, 2022
Read More

Apps and sites offering fantastic deals 

WriterNovember 30, 2022
Read More

4 Ways to Improve Your Family Life

WriterNovember 30, 2022
Read More