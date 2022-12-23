Shopping

Countdown to Christmas: The Perfect Skin

Every year people panic to find the perfect gift. We at T2C have been collecting idea’s all year long to bring you the perfect gift guide at all price levels. When you’re at the end of your rope trying to find the perfect Christmas present this year, come to this guide for some great suggestions.

Greta Havanassian

Skinergetics is a way of life, which was developed by Swiss owner and developer, Greta Havanassian. It has long been scientifically proven that the connection to nature, allows the soul to heal. The Skinergy product line is made with water, plants and flowers from the Swiss Alps to create harmony and energy with yourself and nature!

Greta, has been working for 30 years, stirred with a passion for cosmetics & treatments. I first met Greta at the Viennese Ball where she was giving out her products for charity. In my gift bag was a gift certificate for a facial at MYND, the old Red Door Salon & Spa located on Fifth Avenue. Her facial was seriously the best I had ever had, but more importantly she gave me the fountain of youth. I left the facial treatment looking 10 years younger, both in looks and energy.

When Greta told me she had a new line of products, I couldn’t wait to try them.

First up Gentle Cleansing Milk ($55). The key ingredients include; Grape seed oil, vitamin E, fatty acids (omegas 6 and 9), jojoba oil and mandarin essential oil. The result is a face as smooth as a baby’s rear and again a youthful appearance that was remarkable.

This simple to use product gave me results in minutes. The energy and well being the coursed through me after this simple wash was invigorating. This is definitely a must have product and worth every cent!

Natural Peel With AHA ($110) exfoliates and removes dead cells at a deeper level. Rich in natural tropical fruit extracts, like most of Greta’s products this also has anti-aging properties that you can see upon the first use. It firms and plumps the skin from within. Ideal for all skin types this also provides an intense moisturizing routine that reveals softer and more radiant skin. Using this product 1-2 times per week will have you looking your best.

Third is the Gentle Clay Rose Mask ($90). Rich in minerals and sweet almond oil, this mask feels smooth and refreshing when applied. The best part is the minerals that revitalize and purify your skin, so when you have allergies and your face is puffy, it not only returns to normal, but looks even better than before. As an added bonus there are healing and anti-wrinkle properties from this product. 

