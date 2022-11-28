Countdown to Christmas: UVBrite The Gift Of Clean Water

Every year people panic to find the perfect gift. We at T2C have been collecting idea’s all year long to bring you the perfect gift guide at all price levels. When you’re at the end of your rope trying to find the perfect Christmas present this year, come to this guide for some great suggestions.

Your water bottle could be the most germ-infested thing in your home – but you’d never know it just by looking at it. It’s disgusting but true. A recent study has shown that your water bottle is crawling with bacteria – which isn’t just disgusting, it could lead to severe illness. In fact, the average water bottle has more germs than your pet’s bowl, your kitchen sink, and even your toothbrush holder!

These microbes, bacteria, and viruses aren’t harmless either. They threaten your stomach lining and overall health while putting you at risk for salmonella, dysentery, and even e. Coli. Grossed out yet? So were we.

UVBrite kills 99.99% of the bacteria in your drinking water at the press of a button… and the best part? You don’t need to do the dishes each day or change a water filter!

UVBrite is the self-cleaning water bottle that uses UV-C light to quickly purify your water on the go. UVBrite uses the same UV-C light technology found in hospitals, dental offices, and even the International Space Station to make any source of drinking water clean and safe to drink. The water bottle contains a rechargeable battery that can purify up to 60 bottles of water on a single charge.

UVBrite’s UV-C light lasts long enough to purify up to 29,000 gallons of water – which is more than the average person will drink for the rest of their lifetime!UVBrite harnesses the power of UV-C light to purify water in just 3-5 minutes.

Using UVBrite to purify your water is easy:

Better yet, every time you activate the purification system, UVBrite automatically cleans the stainless steel bottle – not just the water inside it.

Best of all: UVBrite can make almost any source of water in the world safe to drink

There’s a simple rule when using UVBrite: If you can see through the water, you can purify it.

That means UVBrite works on all tap water, wells, water fountains, rivers, streams, and any other source of transparent water – anywhere in the world.

If you want to guarantee you’re always drinking pure water,UVBrite is the Christmas gift that should be on everyones list.

Right now for a limited time, you can get 2 FREE UVBrite bottles when you buy three – or a FREE UVBrite when you buy two!

One bottle is $34.95, 3 is $89.98 and 5 is $134.97