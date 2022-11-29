MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Business

Countdown to Christmas: WiFi Everywhere

Every year people panic to find the perfect gift. We at T2C have been collecting idea’s all year long to bring you the perfect gift guide at all price levels. When you’re at the end of your rope trying to find the perfect Christmas present this year, come to this guide for some great suggestions.

Today’s gift idea will save a lot of heartache and frustration. When you’re away from home, or even at home are you tired of having to connect to WiFi that’s slow, unreliable and insecure? Then bring your own! The Muama Ryoko portable WiFi can deliver a strong, fast and secure online connection just about wherever you go.

Ryoko comes to you ready to use with a SIM card pre-installed. All you have to do is just turn it on. Ryoko covers more than 38 countries. Now with Ryoko you can stop worrying about the safety of your personal data.

Right now there is a sale so 1 Muama Ryoko instead of being $296.67 is $89.00. Buy 2 get 1 free ($59.00/each).

Business

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

