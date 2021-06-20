Country’s Tony Jackson Kicks Off Summer with Good Time

One of Nashville’s purest traditional country singers, Tony Jackson, returns to kick off the summer season with his latest feel-good single, “Good Time.” The song is available now at Apple Music, YouTube Music, Spotify and Amazon. To-date Jackson’s songs and videos have garnered over 60 million views on Facebook and YouTube and nearly 4 million streams on Spotify and Apple Music.

“Good Time” was recorded in Nashville, TN at Southern Ground Studios, produced by Donna Dean Stevens and Jim Della Croce and written by David Chamberlin and Jacob Lyda. The track features session greats: Kenny Vaughn (Marty Stuart) on guitar, Waddy Wachtel (Warren Zevon, Stevie Nicks, Linda Ronstadt) on lead guitar, Joe Spivey (Time Jumpers) on acoustic guitar, Dave Roe on Bass, Billy Thomas (Vince Gill, Time Jumpers) on drums, Sean Della Croce on backing vocals and Jeff Alan Ross (Peter Asher) on piano. “Good Time” was engineered by Dan Davis (at Southern Ground Studios), Eddie Gore (at RCA Studio C Nashville, TN), Carlos Chaffin (at In Your Ear Studios Richmond, VA) and mixed by Bob Bullock (at Cool Springs Mix in Franklin, TN).

photo The Press Office

Tony Jackson set the country music world on fire with his back-to-tradition vocal style on his highly acclaimed debut album TONY JACKSON and never looked back. Touted as one of the most gifted singers ever to grace country music, his strong emotionally-charged and engaging voice captured the hearts of millions, seemingly overnight. The former U.S. Marine is often compared to Randy Travis, the man who ushered in a new era and blew the doors off country music. Tony Jackson didn’t just come to Nashville, he arrived! First-call session greats, Country Music Hall of Fame and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame members, and VIP’s from Nashville, Los Angeles and Woodstock all came to play on his debut release: Vince Gill, John Sebastian, Steve Cropper, Bill Anderson, Mickey Raphael (Willie Nelson), Bill Payne (Little Feat), Garry Tallent (Bruce Springsteen), George Marinelli (Bonnie Raitt), Glen Worf and Time Jumpers (Paul Franklin, Joe Spivey, Billy Thomas).

Photo The Press Office

Jackson immediately caught fire with his single and video, “The Grand Tour,” igniting over 10 million Facebook views in just 3 weeks. ROLLING STONE cited his “Country Road” single as one of their 10 – Best Country and Americana Songs to Hear Now, stating “it’s Tony Jackson’s voice that packs the biggest punch.” Jackson’s impressive string of radio chart hits include: “The Grand Tour,” “Old Porch Swing,” Nashville Cats,” Drink by Drink” and “Country Road.”

The affable singer has been invited to perform multiple times on the Grand Ole’ Opry, RFD TV’s Larry’s Country Diner, TBN TV’s Huckabee and has appeared on NBC, CMT and USA Network’s Real Country and CMA Fest. His Grand Ole’ Opry debut (with Whisperin’ Bill Anderson at his side) brought the house down as thousands of fans leapt from their seats showering the humble singer in a warm and lengthy standing ovation, a true rarity for a debut Opry performer.

Opening Photo: Jim Shea