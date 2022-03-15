Couples Counseling: What Can You Expect at Your First Therapy Appointment?

Did you know that around 44 percent of couples that get married today go through counseling before they even tie the knot? Deciding to go through counseling is a big decision that should be made with the best interests of your partner in mind.

No matter why you’re starting couples counseling, it can be very nerve-wracking. Read below on what you can expect from your first therapy appointment and ease your nerves!

First Therapy Appointment Together

Here’s what happens at the first therapy appointment: when you meet the therapist for the first time, you and your partner will see the counselor together at the same time. Most of your sessions will be together, apart from one or two where the therapist might want to meet you both individually.

The point of these individual meetings will be to get some background history that you might not be comfortable speaking about in front of your partner. The couples therapy first appointment is important because it sets the stage for what you can expect for future sessions together and what you both need to work on.

Being Vulnerable

Most people are afraid to express themselves but in therapy, it is important that you do express all your feelings and become vulnerable. Being vulnerable will help you express the pain and insecurities that you might have in your relationship like having those thoughts of “why does husband hate me“.

If you are afraid to be vulnerable, remember this is normal and will only help you and your partner in the long run.

Fear Of Divorce

Many people fear that by going to counseling and that first therapy appointment, cracks might appear and you end up splitting up or getting a divorce.

This is not true as counseling is meant to provide healing and not separation. A therapist won’t express whether they think you two are compatible with each other.

The therapist’s job is to walk you through your troubles in the relationship by teaching you to handle your differences and be effective communicators with one another.

Setting Goals

Going into counseling you cant go in blind and you need to have goals set out for you and your partner on what you want to achieve with this whole process.

If you are unsure where or how to set your goals, this is where the therapist comes in and in your first session, they will help you clearly set your goals and work towards achieving them.

You and your partner might have different goals but you can still work together with the therapist to find improvement and healing within it.

Feeling Understood

Clearly, there will be lots of thoughts and emotions that cross your mind when you have that first therapy appointment and that is completely understandable. Having a good relationship with your therapist will lead you on the road to healing in no time.

