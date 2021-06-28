MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Fashion and High Society

Couture Furniture with Stylish MLL Custom

Couture Furniture with Stylish MLL Custom

The most elegant furniture in the world is also some of the most incredible innovation on the planet. 

MLL CUSTOM transports you to a stylish dream home that is comparable to the biggest runways of New York Fashion Week. 

Bogumil and Kamila Żymańczyk

The Polish husband and wife team Bogumil and Kamila Żymańczyk established the business that boasts a client list of some of the biggest tech CEOs, sports celebrities and sports stars in the world. As entrepreneurs they are leaders in the field and holding down a new level of through-the-roof profits. 

Bogumil and Kamila Żymańczyk

The concept was born out of a real necessity from the designer world and consumer needs. The demand for custom furniture is on the rise and the ability to deliver made-to-order pieces is becoming a major point of differentiation between Brands. 

“All our furniture is 100 percent made in Poland. We use cutting-edge technology and we employ the most skilled workers in Europe. Poland has one of the oldest and best schools of carpentry and is one of the biggest manufacturers of top-quality furniture in Europe,” states Żymańczyk. “Most of all, we understand customers’ needs. We launched the company MLL Custom because during the renovation of our own home in Poland we had trouble finding the right contractor. Since we were ready to spend substantial money on the project, couldn’t we expect that the furniture will be, at the same time, fashionable, modern, and beautiful? We came to the conclusion that since even we, living in the Lower Silesia region, a major hub of furniture manufacturing, had such a problem, there are probably more people like us all over the country. After several months we launched a company MLL Custom.” 

Possibilities in design choices are produced and solutions provided. And this is not your grandmother’s furniture. These are pieces produced by technology from inhouse designers who use visualization to captivate future space. 

“The cabinets we build don’t have standard dimensions. Instead, they are tailor-made according to the customer’s wishes,” says the business owner.  “As a result, all our projects are one of the kind. Let me give you an example. One of our customers once designed and made himself a decorative mosaic as a part of cabinet design. He asked us to duplicate that mosaic pattern and include it in the new cabinets we were building for him.”

The possibilities are limitless with MLL Custom. Create your own fashionable home with them this summer. 

Related Items
Fashion and High Society

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Fashion and High Society

Russell Wilson and Ciara Launch 3BRAND at New York Fashion Show

ElizaBeth TaylorJune 26, 2021
Read More

Men and women’s hats that are must-haves for the wardrobe

WriterJune 17, 2021
Read More

Tough as a Mother Tribe Honors Moms at Start of Summer

ElizaBeth TaylorJune 11, 2021
Read More

Pull Out Your Hoop Earrings and Style Them a New Way

WriterJune 10, 2021
Read More

Teletubbies Give Out Amazing Colorful Love for Pride Month

ElizaBeth TaylorJune 3, 2021
Read More

How to Style Your Hats to Look Confident in a Crowd?

WriterMay 10, 2021
Read More

American Collections Calendar ie: Fashion Week February 18

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 18, 2021
Read More

American Collections Calendar ie: Fashion Week February 17

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 17, 2021
Read More

American Collections Calendar ie: Fashion Week February 16

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 16, 2021
Read More