Covenant House Virtual Sleep Out: Stage & Screen

4.2 million young people face homelessness in America each year. And now, more than ever, housing is healthcare. Despite the pandemic, Covenant House continues to provide young people with safe shelter and wrap-around services, including educational programs, job training and placement, medical services, mental health and substance use counseling, legal aid and holistic wellness. Our continuum of care is designed to help youth achieve independence and realize the great promise of their lives, and our front-line staff have quickly adapted to meet the new challenges COVID-19 brought to our doors.

Young people experiencing homelessness are not strangers to the anxiety and uncertainty that the world is experiencing now. And yet they continue to dream of a better, brighter future. These dreams are being nurtured and encouraged every day at Covenant House, and the Sleep Out community continues to wrap themselves around our youth and remind them that we belong to each other.

The Broadway, film, and television industries are uniting [virtually] to help youth facing homelessness with the Covenant House Sleep Out: Stage & Screen on Monday, August 24, live broadcast to start at 8pm ET. If you work in one of those industries, you can register to raise funds for Covenant House, give up your bed for one night to sleep on your floor or in your backyard, and tune in to a live stream to hear stories from young people overcoming homelessness at Covenant House, front-line staff, and other participants. The program will be interactive and include an activity as well as time to engage and ask questions of youth and staff.

The 2020 Sleep Out Committee includes Rachel Brosnahan, Jeff Calhoun, Alison Cimmet, Ariana deBose, Diana DiMenna, Angela Grovey, Audra McDonald, Jason Ralph, Rachel Sussman, and Adrienne Warren.