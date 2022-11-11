Covenant House’s 10th Annual Stage & Screen Sleep Out Brings Rachel Brosnahan, Colton Ryan, Judy Kuhn, Claybourne Elder and Many More.

On Sunday, November 13, during Youth Homelessness Awareness Month, over 71 stars from the Broadway, film, and television industries will give up their beds for one night to ensure that youth facing homelessness can sleep safely at Covenant House.

Sleep Out: Stage & Screen is going virtual. from CovenantHouse on Vimeo.

Rachel Brosnahan, Jason Ralph, Marin Hinkle, Colton Ryan, Miles G. Jackson, Matilda Szydagis, Judy Kuhn, Claybourne Elder, Karlee Fomalont, Diana DiMenna, Tommar Wilson, Noel Moore, Michael Zegen, Alex Wong and many more.

By way of v irtual : Audra McDonald, Ariana DeBose, Stephanie Block-Aracelis, Zachary Levi, Reid Scott and more.

An increasing number of young people are facing homelessness. November is a time to turn the world’s attention towards youth homelessness, and this year, leading insurance and reinsurance companies will join the coalition of voices amplifying Covenant House’s boldest mission: to end youth homelessness.

“Our long-time friends and allies in the Broadway, film, and television industries will Sleep Out this November for Youth Homelessness Awareness Month, marking their 10th Sleep Out as a community,” said Covenant House President & CEO, Kevin Ryan. “The reality is that so many children and youth must fend for themselves, alone, in the margins of society. This amazing community is sleeping out to raise money so that children and youth have a safe place to grow and learn in 34 cities across the Americas.”