MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

Covenant House’s 10th Annual Stage & Screen Sleep Out Brings Rachel Brosnahan, Colton Ryan, Judy Kuhn, Claybourne Elder and Many More.

Covenant House’s 10th Annual Stage & Screen Sleep Out Brings Rachel Brosnahan, Colton Ryan, Judy Kuhn, Claybourne Elder and Many More.

On Sunday, November 13, during Youth Homelessness Awareness Month, over 71 stars from the Broadway, film, and television industries will give up their beds for one night to ensure that youth facing homelessness can sleep safely at Covenant House.

Sleep Out: Stage & Screen is going virtual. from CovenantHouse on Vimeo.

Rachel Brosnahan, Jason Ralph, Marin Hinkle, Colton Ryan, Miles G. Jackson, Matilda Szydagis, Judy Kuhn, Claybourne Elder, Karlee Fomalont, Diana DiMenna, Tommar Wilson, Noel Moore, Michael Zegen, Alex Wong and many more.

By way of virtual: Audra McDonald, Ariana DeBose, Stephanie Block-Aracelis, Zachary Levi, Reid Scott and more.

An increasing number of young people are facing homelessness. November is a time to turn the world’s attention towards youth homelessness, and this year, leading insurance and reinsurance companies will join the coalition of voices amplifying Covenant House’s boldest mission: to end youth homelessness.

“Our long-time friends and allies in the Broadway, film, and television industries will Sleep Out this November for Youth Homelessness Awareness Month, marking their 10th Sleep Out as a community,” said Covenant House President & CEO, Kevin Ryan.  “The reality is that so many children and youth must fend for themselves, alone, in the margins of society. This amazing community is sleeping out to raise money so that children and youth have a safe place to grow and learn in 34 cities across the Americas.”

 

Related Items
Broadway

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Broadway

First Look: The Museum of Broadway

Suzanna BowlingNovember 11, 2022
Read More

First Look: KPOP

Suzanna BowlingNovember 11, 2022
Read More

Theatre News: Kimberly Akimbo, Walking With Ghosts, Ain’t No Mo’, Memoirs of a Forgotten Man and The Music Man

Suzanna BowlingNovember 10, 2022
Read More

Topdog/Underdog Moves and Grooves Intensely On Broadway Once Again

RossNovember 7, 2022
Read More

A Christmas Carol Offers Bob Cratchit Free Ticket Program

Suzanna BowlingNovember 6, 2022
Read More

Almost Famous …. Almost Good

Suzanna BowlingNovember 4, 2022
Read More

Aladdin Joins The Show Globes In Times Square

Suzanna BowlingNovember 4, 2022
Read More

The Piano Lesson Asks Us To Remember the Ghosts That Still Linger

Suzanna BowlingNovember 3, 2022
Read More

Theatre News: Almost Famous, Lena Horne, A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical, Hadestown and Some Like It Hot

Suzanna BowlingNovember 3, 2022
Read More