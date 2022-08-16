Cover Song Contest from Masterpiece Sound Studios Detroit, $25K Grand Prize and a Detroit Concert Spot With Sony Music Publishing

Calling all musically talented artists! We’re looking for singers, musicians, producers, and re-mixers who are game to makeover a classic Motown Hit!

Legendary Motown songwriter and record producer Sylvia Moy’s Masterpiece Sound Studios (Masterpiece) has launched a Cover Song Contest in partnership with Sony Music Publishing (SMP). It’s a competition open to any amateur individual or independent singer, musician, singing group, or band, from any of the 50 United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico.

What is a Cover Song, you ask? A cover song is a new recording or performance of a song by an artist other than the original composer or performer(s). Cover bands, tribute acts, singers, and artist groups often perform cover songs by other artists or music groups. Cover songs are not remakes, which attempt to reproduce the exact sound of the original songs, while others reframe the material in unique or humorous ways. Sometimes these interpretations achieve more success than the original versions.

“The Cover Song Contest is a perfect opportunity to promote and preserve the legacy and mission of our sister, Sylvia Moy, by reintroducing these iconic Motown songs and celebrating the extraordinarily talented songwriters who wrote them,” said Masterpiece Co-Manager, Celeste M. Moy.

“Sony Music Publishing is delighted to spotlight the contributions of our songwriters through Masterpiece’s unique Cover Song Contest,” said Liz Lewis, SVP Catalogue Development.

Here’s how to enter:

Select one of these great designated songs: My Baby Loves Me, Nothing’s Too Good For My Baby, I Was Made To Love Her, Ain’t That Askin For Trouble, It’s Got To Be A Miracle, Heaven Sent You (I Know), I’m Still Lovin You, You’ve Made Me So Very Happy, Whole Lot Of Shakin In My Heart, Which Way Is The Sky

Cover it in any one of these 10 genres: Classic Motown, R&B, Country, Latin Rhythm, Native American, Middle Eastern Rhythmic, Hip-Hop/Rap, Jazz, J-pop/K-pop, and Reggae/Dance/Afrobeats.

No entry fee is required.

The format for submissions is .mp4 or .mov (Apple) Video files by September 5, 2022 11:59pm EST

Entry form and contest updates are available at:https://www.masterpiecesoundstudios.com/coversongcontest/

Visit the Contest website for a list of the Judges, Song Lyrics, and Tutorials on how to make a Cover Song in different genres

All entries will first be screened by professional songwriters, recording artists, record producers, arrangers, and/or representatives of Masterpiece Sound Studios. A Judges Panel will then select 10 finalists who will have the opportunity to perform their winning performances in a Grand Finale Showcase at the Motor City Casino’s Soundboard Theater in Detroit, on April 20, 2023. Three lucky Cover Song Contest winners will win Cash Awards, representation by SMP of their master recording for sync opportunities.

The Showcase also will be available after the Grand Finale Showcase on Masterpiece’s YouTube Channel and other social media networks, On-Demand, and shared with Contest media sponsors for broader redistribution. Go to www.masterpiecesoundstudios.com/coversongcontest to enter and stay informed about the contest selection process.

Masterpiece is Detroit’s historic state-of-the-art commercial audio/visual recording studio, founded by the late Sylvia Moy. She was an extraordinary composer and artist who was honored multiple times over the years and inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. She has the distinction of being the first woman in Detroit to build a commercial recording studio. Sylvia Moy is beloved in the music industry worldwide for paving the way for future generations of producers and engineers who have followed in her footsteps.

Today, Masterpiece Sound Studios is a leading recording facility and industry destination. It is newly renovated and fully equipped with the latest state-of-the-art technology.

The judging panel, selected by the Sponsor, will score each Entry up to the maximum amount of points allowed. Judging will be based on the following criteria:

Originality/Interpretation (max. 20 points)

Sound Quality (max. 20 points)

Overall Performance (max. 20 points)

Showmanship (max. 20 points)

Audience Appeal (max. 20 points)

All entries will first be screened by professional songwriters, recording artists, record producers, arrangers, and/or representatives of Masterpiece Sound Studios. The Top 20 semi-finalists will be posted/featured on Masterpiece and SMP’s social media accounts and websites. A Judges Panel will then select 10 finalists who will have the opportunity to perform their winning performances in a Grand Finale Showcase at the Motor City Casino’s Soundboard Theatre, on April 20, 2023. Three lucky Cover Song Contest winners will win Cash Awards, and the opportunity to have SMP represent their master recording for sync opportunities. The Showcase also will be available after the Grand Finale Showcase on Masterpiece and SMP YouTube Channels and other social media networks, On-Demand, and shared with Contest media sponsors for broader redistribution.

Go to www.masterpiecesoundstudios.com/coversongcontest to enter and stay informed about the contest selection process.

Follow MasterPieceSoundStudios on Instagram, Twitter Facebook

Follow @SonyMusicPublishing on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram