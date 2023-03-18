Cover-Star Leesa Rowland Celebrates at Il Tinello East

Jose Castelo Branco, Errol Rappaport and Leesa Rowland Photo by Michael Ostuni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Actress, Philanthropist, and Author Leesa Rowland celebrated her recent cover on New York Lifestyles Magazine at neighborhood hotspot Il Tinello East in New York City. The feature, covering several pages of the latest issue her photographed at home with an insightful interview about Leesa’s multi-verse of interests.

Leesa’s most recent book, The Charisma Factor: Unlock the Secrets of Magnetic Charm and Personal Influence in Your Life, published by Hatherleigh Press, seeks to understand how to harness charisma. Her book identifies charisma as an unseen, yet powerful force that has many different facets. Charisma is a special and compelling spark that makes you unique and sets you apart from the rest of the crowd, and it is something all people possess–whether they are aware of it or not. which is available in bookstores and online.

Leesa Rowland (Photo credit: Michael Ostuni/PMC)

Notable attendees included: Leesa Rowland, Larry Wohl, Marc Bouwer, Krissy Ross, Aaron Paul, Nadja Sayej, Benny G Bello, Nicole Noonan, Steven Knobel, Cagri Kanver, Dawne Marie Grannum, Erick Shervington, Jose Castelo Branco, Olga Ferrara, Elena Gibbs.