Health

COVID-19 Day 10

I first talked about my having COVID days 1- 5, then day 6. As of today I am on day 10. Progressively better, but I sleep like a hibernating bear. This is the best diet I know, as food is not appealing except I do however want holiday cookies and a ham dinner, but I don’t think that is the cards. I miss the caroling, the hugs, the lights and the harmony, but I see the spirit of Christmas in my son, my friends and Lina who makes sure we are healthy and fed. Thank-God I decorated my room so the lights cheer me when I get to self absorbed and miss the past. I have so much to be grateful for.

The original care giver and now eleven people I know are sick, two are still in the hospital. However there are miracles, my friends 101 year-old mother is negative and doing well.

COVID has made me find the small miracles and learn to be grateful for what is present.

I can see how this has spread, as people who were infectious still went out to stores and lived their lives, some out of necessity, some out of ignorance. The feeling of self always seems to be more important than others. I get it, the craving for frosted sugar cookies is so strong right now, but in the end it is just that a craving a whim and wanting to cling to the past.

I am writing this for all of us who are incarcerated for 14 days, for those who are stuck where they are due to flights canceled and to those who joyously get to be with family and friends. Just remember this too will pass and their will be another holiday.

Until then stay safe, stay out of fear (this is really just like a really bad cold/flu) and remember to stay joyous.

Health

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

