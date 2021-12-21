COVID-19 Day 6

Finishing off day 5, I progressively got better. Finally had an appetite, but that went away. On the bright side COVID is a great diet as you seriously do not want food.

More people I know are positive in our circle, which makes me sad. 3 are in the hospital. The total now is 9. Thankfully the 101 year old mother and her caregiver are safe.

I forgot to mention that prior to getting COVID I took Umcka cold care when ever I felt a sore throat or out of sorts before bed. I think that’s how I stayed it off for so long. Also zinc with a cap full of tonic water. I think that is why I skipped the lung version, which for me is highly deadly. If you get a cough with this, which is the version my roommate has Buckleys is the way to go.

Last night my leg was in pain, so sleep was hard in coming. Kratom from Urban Ice Organics is how I got through the pain on days 1 – 5. For some reason it took it a little longer to kick in. If you have intensive pain check out this product as it helped when the cab ran over me. Without going into the long story of what this did, Kratom is how I walked, sat or moved without crying.

I finally slept at around 6am and slept until 6pm. I stayed sleeping as today’s version has my hardly being able to talk. Not hungry, but I did eat a bowl of soup, as I knew I needed substance.

Here are some facts of COVID

Even though quarantine is for 14 days, you could be quarantined for up to a month if your COVID test is still positive.

People with the same infection may have different symptoms, and their symptoms may change over time. Three common clusters of symptoms have been identified: one respiratory symptom cluster with cough, sputum, shortness of breath, and fever; a musculoskeletal symptom cluster with muscle and joint pain, headache, and fatigue; a cluster of digestive symptoms with abdominal pain, vomiting, and diarrhea. In people without prior ear, nose, and throat disorders, loss of taste combined with loss of smell is associated with COVID-19 and is reported in as many as 88% of cases

Signs and symptoms may appear 2 to 14 days after exposure and can take up to a month to appear. You can still spread COVID-19 before you have symptoms (presymptomatic transmission). Common signs and symptoms can include:

Fever

Cough

Tiredness

Other symptoms can include:

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Muscle aches

Chills

Sore throat

Runny nose

Headache

Chest pain

Pink eye (conjunctivitis)

Nausea

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Rash

This list isn’t complete. Children have similar symptoms to adults and generally have mild illness.

The severity of COVID-19 symptoms can range from very mild to severe. Some people may have only a few symptoms. Some people may have no symptoms at all, but can still spread it (asymptomatic transmission). Some people may experience worsened symptoms, such as worsened shortness of breath and pneumonia, about a week after symptoms start.

Some people experience COVID-19 symptoms for more than four weeks after they’re diagnosed.

People who are older have a higher risk of serious illness from COVID-19, and the risk increases with age. People who have existing medical conditions also may have a higher risk of serious illness. Certain medical conditions that may increase the risk of serious illness from COVID-19 include:

Serious heart diseases, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathy

Cancer

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

Type 1 or type 2 diabetes

Overweight, obesity or severe obesity

High blood pressure

Smoking

Chronic kidney disease

Sickle cell disease or thalassemia

Weakened immune system from solid organ transplants or bone marrow transplants

Pregnancy

Asthma

Chronic lung diseases such as cystic fibrosis or pulmonary hypertension

Liver disease

Dementia

Down syndrome

Weakened immune system from bone marrow transplant, HIV or some medications

Brain and nervous system conditions, such as strokes

Substance use disorders

This list is not complete. Other medical conditions may increase your risk of serious illness from COVID-19.

More tomorrow.