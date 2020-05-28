COVID – 19 News To Help and Assistance Programs Laid Bare

Manhattan mourns the loss of Larry Kramer, LGBTQ and HIV/AIDS activist, author and playwright. In the summer of 1981, a meeting of about 80 people in his apartment led to the formation of Gay Men’s Health Crisis, the first service organization for H.I.V.-positive people. His urgent, righteous, angry work sparked a movement. Gail Brewer remembers that he lived at 2 Fifth Avenue with other famed New Yorkers– Edie Windsor, Bella Abzug, and Ed Koch. May he rest in power.

Last night at 6:30 pm, at Community Board 11 for a Virtual Housing Forum; a discussion about the current eviction moratorium and its impact on tenants. People will be going door to door to ensure widespread access to testing services; appointments can be made at (888) 727-7014. The testing sites set up by the State at churches citywide have tested 23,000 people in the last two weeks; of those, 1,491 were at Convent Baptist Church, and 403 at Mount Neboh Baptist Church. The program is opening two pop-up testing sites next week at St Matthew’s Baptist Church (43 Macombs Place) and Mother AME Zion Church (140-148 West 137th Street), operating from June 1 – 5, Monday – Friday, 11 am – 7 pm. To make an appointment, call (833) 422-7369.

If you have children who attend public school in your household, you will automatically receive the $420 per child from NY State that would have been spent on school lunches during a normal school year. The funds are disbursed as follows: If you are on SNAP and cash assistance: You should have received an additional $193 deposited to your EBT card on May 19. The remainder, $227, will be deposited on June 16.If you are on Medicaid only: You will receive the full $420 amount per child during the last two weeks in June.If you are not on any assistance or benefits program: you will be mailed a $420 EBT card this summer from the NYS Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance.

Gov. Cuomo’s announcement of a new $100 million New York Forward Loan Fund. Here are more details.NYFLF will make under-$100,000 working capital loans to NYS small businesses, nonprofits, and small landlords of under 20 employees and gross revenues of under $3 million. Applicants are ineligible if they received SBA funding through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) or the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL). Loan amounts will be the lesser of (a) $100,000 or (b) up to 100% of average monthly revenues in any 3-month period from 2019 or first quarter of 2020. For small businesses and small landlords the interest rate is 3%, for nonprofits it’s 2%, and all are for a five-year term with interest-only payments due during the first 12 months. No collateral is required and there are no application fees or prepayment penalties. Eligible use of loan funds include working capital, inventory, marketing, refitting for new social distancing guidelines, operating and emergency maintenance, property taxes, utilities, rent and supplies. Those businesses can complete the NYFLF pre-application and get in queue. Learn more at Empire State Development’s NYFLF presentation and FAQ Document. You should know that Pace University’s Small Business Development Centercan help business owners apply for these loans. Email sbdc@Pace.edu to arrange a free virtual meeting to discuss this and other small business financial programs.

Tomorrow (5/28) from 6 – 7:30 pm, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams is hosting a Housing Rights Legal Clinic with attorneys available to answer questions; Spanish interpretation will be available. RSVP here.

From 6 – 8 pm, the West Side Neighborhood Alliance’s general meeting will discuss issues and organizing during the pandemic. Register here.

From 7 – 8:30 pm, State Senator Krueger and Legal Aid Staff Attorney Ellen Davidson will host a meeting focused on renter questions and concerns. Register and submit questions here, or watch the event on Facebook Live.

From 6 – 7:30 pm, the New York Urban League is hosting their fourth virtual town hall: “Risky Business: Support and Resources and Small Businesses in Wake of COVID-19,” an open forum for business owners to hear strategies to weather this crisis, and for individuals to support them. Register here.-